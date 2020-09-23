Six-year-old boy hit to death by speeding truck

LAHORE:A six-year-old boy was killed by a speeding truck in the Nishtar Colony area on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Ayan. The accused truck driver escaped, leaving his vehicle behind the scene. Police removed the body to morgue.

Four booked for harassing woman: Police have registered a case against four persons on charges of harassing and torturing woman in her house at Raiwind house.

The case was registered against Ali Sher and his three accomplices under Section 354 and 452 PPC on the complaint of the victim (R), a resident of Raiwind village. The woman reported to police that Ali Sher, who intended to marry her, had been blackmailing, harassing and teasing her by different means for the last four years. The accused used to force her to get divorce from her husband and marry him.

On September 21, he along with his three accomplices made his forced entry into the house of the victim when she was alone at home. They made her hostage at gunpoint and forced her to get divorce from her husband. She refused to do so, upon which, they dragged her by her hair across the floor of the room and subjected her to severe torture.

Meanwhile, her husband reached home and he was also beaten up by the armed accused. Road accidents: At least 178 people died and 960 suffered injuries in different accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 896 accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 602 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals and 358 injured victims were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.

Man held for hitting Chinese: Civil Lines Investigation police arrested a rickshaw driver for hitting a Chinese national. The accused has been identified as Shahbaz.

Meanwhile, Shadbagh investigation police arrested a man, Kahwar, who was wanted by police in a murder case. He had allegedly shot dead a citizen, Tauqeer, two months back.

IG: The inspector general of police Punjab has taken notice of murder of a 15-year-old boy after abusing him in Multan and three killings in Rajanpur.

He directed the RPOs of Multan and DG Khan to submit their reports pertaining to the incidents and round up the culprits as soon as possible.

Trainee officers: A five-member delegation of under-training assistant commissioners of the Provincial Management Service (PMS) visited the office of the DIG Operations Lahore on Tuesday.

The delegates was given a briefing on the traffic management and operational working of Lahore police, development projects, e-governance initiatives, reforms in the various fields and law and order in the City.

Delegation: A delegation of under training assistant commissioners visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Tuesday.

The officers were taken to various arms and functions of the project dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Video Control Unit, Media Monitoring Unit, and the PSCA insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Center.