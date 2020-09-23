close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
AFP
September 23, 2020

Chinese tycoon jailed

BEIJING: A Chinese tycoon who called President Xi Jinping a clown and criticised his handling of the coronavirus outbreak was jailed for 18 years on Tuesday for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds. Ren Zhiqiang -- once among the ruling Communist Party´s inner circle -- disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after penning an essay that lambasted Xi´s pandemic response.

