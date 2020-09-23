Plastic consumption in our country has been increasing rapidly. Single-use plastic bags and bottles are normally thrown into different water channels. Our careless attitude towards plastic disposal poses a threat to sea life.

The authorities should install a sufficient number of dustbins and encourage people to dispose of plastic products responsibly. The local waste disposal authorities should be taken on board to create awareness among people regarding the harmful effects of plastic pollution.

Basharat Aslam Baloch

Karachi