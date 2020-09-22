Inter Part-II result today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:All the nine Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will announce the results of Intermediate Part-II Annual Examinations 2020 on Tuesday (today). At BISE Lahore the result declaration ceremony will be held at 5pm which will be chaired by Board’s Chairman Prof Riaz Hashmi.