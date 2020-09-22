close
Tue Sep 22, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2020

Inter Part-II result today

Lahore

Our Correspondent
September 22, 2020

LAHORE:All the nine Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will announce the results of Intermediate Part-II Annual Examinations 2020 on Tuesday (today). At BISE Lahore the result declaration ceremony will be held at 5pm which will be chaired by Board’s Chairman Prof Riaz Hashmi.

