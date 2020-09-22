Call to make anti-polio drive a success

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said there is no other option but to make anti-polio campaign a success to save new generation from chronic disability.

He inspected a counter set up at Lahore General Hospital on Monday to vaccinate children against polio. He said for the success of the polio campaign, parents and public have an important responsibility to cooperate fully with the health workers to protect their children from disability.

He said no society in the 21st century can tolerate a disease like polio and there is a need to prevent this menace by immunizations. PGMI principal said polio vaccine is being administered at the Lahore General Hospital. He reviewed the provision of polio vaccines. Medical Superintendent of General Hospital Dr Abdul Razzaq, Dr Laila Shafiq and other administrative doctors were present.