Matric Science group results announced

The Board of Secondary Education (BISE) Karachi on Monday announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II Science group’s annual examination 2020.

According to BSEK officials, the results have been announced under the new grading policy approved by a meeting of the steering committee of the school education and literacy department due to the coronavirus pandemic. The board has promoted students without holding an assessment process.

Three per cent extra marks have been given to the students of grade 10 who were declared passed in all the papers of 9th class. Similarly, candidates who had been declared failed in one or two papers in grade 9 but they had acquired more than 60 per cent marks have been given average marks. However, aspirants who had received less than 60 per cent marks in 9th class have been promoted to the next class.

Of 169,325 students, 168,880 have been declared successful and the remaining 445 candidates have been marked absent. The pass percentage remained 99.8. As many as 17,156 aspirants have bagged A-1 grade, 30,746 students got A grade, 35,855 students acquired B grade, 39,159 obtained C grade, 37,309 students passed their exams with a D grade, while the rest of the students have been declared successful with an E grade.

Mark sheets of regular students would be issued within 15 days to the authorised representatives of the schools, while the private candidates would receive their mark sheets on their mailing address, the board officials added.