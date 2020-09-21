Two labourers injured in Mansehra firing

MANSEHRA: Two labourers working at a local fruit and vegetable market sustained injuries when two policemen allegedly fired at them in early hours here on Sunday.

Muhammad Iqbal and Ibadullah were on the way to work at the central fruit and vegetable market on a bike when two policemen intercepted them and allegedly opened fire on them. The locals rushed the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where condition of both was stated to be critical. “As we disembarked from the motorbike, the policemen opened fire on us, leaving me and Ibadullah injured,” Muhammad Iqbal was quoted as saying in the FIR lodged with police following the incident.

He stated that they both were working at the fruit and vegetable market for four years and were using that same route to reach work in the morning. After lodging the FIR, the police started the investigation, but the accused were yet to be arrested.