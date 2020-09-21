Hussain says Sharif family prepared to face any repression

LONDON: Nawaz Sharif arrived at his son Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s office opposite Hyde Park an hour before the start of All Parties Conference (APC).

He was joined by Suleman Shahbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Nasir Butt, Ali Dar and his two sons Hasan and Hussain Nawaz. Around two dozen PML-N social media workers remained outside the building throughout. Nawaz Sharif remained inside the building for about 12 hours.

Hussain Nawaz spoke to media soon after Nawaz Sharif’s speech was aired, and said that his family was prepared to face “any kind of repression”. He said that he had personally been tortured in jail under Pervez Musharraf and so was every member of his family.

When asked why Nawaz Sharif has chosen this time to speak out, Hussain Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif was never silent and always spoke out. He said that Nawaz Sharif has said the same thing many times before but it was only now that in one speech he has said everything through the media. He said his father had highlighted the same issues on multiple occasions, but his views were echoing more because two years of PTI experiment has failed and the masses can clearly differentiate between PTI and PML-N. Hussain Nawaz said his father was in London for medical treatment only after the PTI government allowed him to leave for treatment and the government’s own investigation found that he was seriously ill. He said the PTI government has attacked women of Sharif family besides persecuting innocent people.

“Judge Arshad Malik’s removal, after his confession that he was blackmailed to convict Nawaz Sharif, proved that Nawaz Sharif’s conviction and trial was manipulated but the sad fact is that while the judge is gone, Nawaz Sharif’s conviction remains,” said Hussain Nawaz outside Hasan Nawaz’s office.