close
Mon Sep 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
September 21, 2020

Business tycoon vows to organise athletics events in city

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
September 21, 2020

KARACHI: A prominent businessman of Karachi has said that the front wall of PSB-owned national coaching centre would be built as soon as possible and the multipurpose sports complex at the centre would also be operational after some minor development work is done.

Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, who is a member of PSB's 11-member executive committee, retuned home a couple of days ago from Islamabad after attending a meeting of PSB, where he raised the issues related to the PSB-owned coaching centre in Karachi.

He said that the PSB’s coaching centre is the best place for organising sports competitions in various disciplines.

He said that the condition of the centre was not very good, especially after last month's devastating rains. The 100-feet wall of the centre has been broken.

Dhedhi said that he has informed the PSB high officials about the condition of the centre.

He further said that he would not totally rely on government’s functionaries as far as the sports development and promotion is concerned but after all PSB’s role would also be important and development and construction work is the responsibility of the government.

Dhedhi said that he wanted to organise athletic events before the national junior athletics championship, which is expected next month, so that the emerging athletes could polish their skills before the championship.

He said that private sector was ready to work for the promotion of sports and organising sports events for youngsters of the city. "We are planning to organise some sports events in the city in near future," he added.

Latest News

More From Sports