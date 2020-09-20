Lebanon army surveys 85,000 building units post-Beirut blast

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s army said on Saturday it has carried out a survey of more than 85,000 dwellings, businesses and other building units damaged by the massive Beirut port blast last month. The August 4 explosion of hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut port killed more than 190 people, wounded thousands and ravaged large parts of the capital. “A total of 85,744 affected units have been surveyed,”the army said. It had surveyed 60,818 housing units, 19,115 businesses, 1,137 heritage units, 962 restaurants, 82 teaching institutions and 12 hospitals, among other unis.