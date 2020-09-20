Scholarships for Turkish students announced

Islamabad : COMSTECH has announced five annual scholarships for the Turkish graduate and post-graduate scholars in the field of chemical and biological sciences at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, through The World Academy of Science (TWAS)/ COMSTECH fellowship programmes.

These students will be placed in various sections of ICCBS based on their fields of interest for 6-12 months.

ICCBS will cover their bench fee, accommodation and research expenses, Coordinator General COMSTECH and Director ICCBS, Professor Dr M Iqbal Choudhary stated this while speaking during a meeting with Consul General, Turkish Consulate General in Karachi, Tolga Uçak.

In the meeting held at ICCBS, Karachi, the discussion a held on establishment of Pak-Turk Mirror Research Centres in the Field of Halal and Textile Product Development, said a message received here.