Chasing culprits

It has been more than a week that the police failed to catch the rapist involved in the motorway incident. Every time, officials discover his hideout, he manages to escape.

I wonder why the police don’t come up with a smarter way to apprehend the rapist. Officials should cordon off the area until the culprit is found. They also need to understand that police vehicles that come with sirens blaring and lights flashing will definitely alert the culprit who will escape.

Col (r) Syed Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi

The motorway incident has shocked the entire country. It shows that women in our country are unsafe. The government has promised to make sure that justice is served.

The relevant authorities must ensure that our highways and motorways have adequate security. Such incidents shouldn’t be repeated.

Rida Nawaz

Kech