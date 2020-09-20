Four terrorists killed in Balochistan op

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Saturday killed four terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted after the presence of the terrorists was confirmed at the Central Makran range in the Awaran district of Balochistan.

“Around four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire,” said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release. The terrorists’ hideout, including logistics base, was also destroyed while a large cache of arms, ammunition and communications equipment was recovered. “Multiple hideouts and administrative camps of terrorists have been destroyed,” it added.