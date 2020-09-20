Woman arrested with 4kg heroin

PESHAWAR: Police in Nasir Bagh locality arrested a female for allegedly smuggling 4kg heroin to Punjab. An official said that the local police, while acting on a tip-off, recovered 4kg heroin during checking at Jarando Laar and arrested the woman. The arrestee was taken to the women’s police station where she told police that she was smuggling the drugs to Punjab, officials said. Meanwhile, police in Badaber recovered 18kg hashish from a motorcyclist, Wajid, who was coming from Bara subdivision of Khyber district.