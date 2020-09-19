Award of illegal liquor licence: Court grants 10-day physical remand of ex-DG ETD

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday granted 10-day physical remand of former DG Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) Akram Ashraf Gondal, an accused of awarding an illegal liquor licence.

The NAB Lahore had arrested Gondal on allegations of corruption through misuse of authority by playing a pivotal role in issuance of the alleged illegal liquor licence to a private hotel in Lahore.

According to details shared by the NAB Lahore, Gondal by misusing his authority illegally granted an L-2 category licence to the private hotel, whereas the said hotel was not even eligible for securing a liquor licence as it had not obtained 4/5 star ratings which is necessary condition for obtaining the L-2 category licence. The L-2 category license was granted to the hotel without firstly obtaining 4/5 star rating certificate from the Department of Tourist Services, Punjab.

Moreover, the accused former DG did not follow other necessary procedures and formalities for issuance of the liquor licence which had been mandatory according to the law and prescribed policy. Gondal also managed to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from different Departments through his co-accused (ETO) who issued letters for having NOCs regarding giving L-2 category licence to facilitate the private hotel. “It has also been disclosed during inquiry proceedings that the accused technically manoeuvred the whole process to grant L-2 category liquor license to the hotel without its eligibility.”