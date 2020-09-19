Ali Tareen skips FIA appearance

LAHORE: Ali Tareen, the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, Friday skipped his appearance before a combined investigation team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in an alleged money laundering and sugar mill fraud investigation against the father and son.

The FIA had summoned Ali Tareen for Friday while his father was directed to appear on Saturday (today).

However, Ali Tareen skipped his hearing and didn’t join the investigation.

Ali Tareen is abroad and that’s why he could not turn up before the FIA team, according to sources.

The Tareens have been asked to provide details of their assets, money trails of funds which were used to operate and establish many businesses, owned by the family. The FIA has also sought details of transactions made by the Tareen-owned JDW Sugar Mills as well as the loans issued to it by the Bank of Punjab and Faisal Bank.

Previously, the FIA had sought information from the administration of Multan, Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Rahim Yar Khan regarding details of properties and bank accounts, owned by the PTI leader, his son and others associated with the firm. The Lahore Development Authority and Capital Development Authority had also been asked to submit relevant details.

In April, the FIA report claimed that Jahangir Tareen benefited from sugar crisis after which investigation against Tareens was initiated.