Khairpur Tamewali rape: Girl laid to rest after postmortem

BAHAWALPUR: District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf on Friday met the family of a girl of Khairpur Tamewali who committed suicide by consuming poison after she faced a rape.

According to a police spokesman, Hanifa Bibi, wife of Ghulam Fareed, said she along with her 19-year-old daughter, Tahira Bibi, and son, Muhammad Hashim, went to a cotton field near her village to cut fodder to serve it to their cattle.

She maintained that she and her son were at some distance in the cotton field from her daughter.

“Suddenly, we heard cries of my daughter and rushed to the scene,” she said, adding that they watched Luqman, son of Haji Jeewan, running from the scene while Tahira was in condition of torn cloths.

DPO Ashraf ensured the family that they would be provided justice. He said that no compromise would be made on justice. He said SHO Khairpur Tamewali Police Station, Anwar-ul-Haque and Investigation Officer Ashfaq and Moharrar Muhammad Siddique have been arrested for not registering the FIR timely while the accused in the case has also been arrested.

The DPO directed the investigation officers to conduct thorough investigations.

Meanwhile, the girl who committed suicide after facing a rape attempt was laid to rest after postmortem.

The arrested policemen were presented before a local magistrate for physical remand. The girl consumed pesticide spray to commit suicide. Tahira reportedly wrote a suicide note to her father which read people will remember “you for raising an honourable daughter who took her life upon denial of justice and you can now live with honour”.