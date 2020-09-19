LAHORE : The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Friday conducted special cleanliness operation in north Lahore to ensure timely lifting of waste and clear the

backlog.

A press statement issued by Lahore Waste Management Company here on Friday said that the department deployed extra machinery from its limited resources and lifted more than 10,000 tonnes of waste during 48 hours. The residents of north Lahore are facing sanitation problems due to breach of contract by Turkish contractor M/s. Albayrak, it said.

The unavailability of 40 per cent machinery of the Turkish contractor M/s. Albayrak has severely affected the cleanliness operation in north Lahore, the statement claimed. Despite several notices, M/s. Albayrak has failed to bring all of its machinery to the field and the Lahore Waste Management Company has decided to take legal action for its lack of seriousness in improving the sanitation situation.