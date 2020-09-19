LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development schemes during his visit to Fazla Kuch and Barthi in the tribal area of Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday.

He laid the foundation stone of upgrade of the basic health unit (BHU) to the rural health centre in Fazla Kuch and inaugurated arazi record centre, according to a handout issued here.

The CM also announced construction of four small dams in the Koh-e-Suleman area and inaugurated the schools' solarisation programme to convert 1,066 DG Khan schools to solar energy. The CM also laid the foundation stone of the sports stadium project, inaugurated Rescue 1122 motorbike ambulance service for Koh-e-Suleman, water filtration plant, upgrade of a boysâ€™ high school to higher secondary level and anti-polio drive.

During his visit to Barthi, the CM launched Rescue 1122 motorbike ambulance service and announced upgrade of Government Boysâ€™ High School to higher secondary level. He also inaugurated an arazi record centre and conversion of 55 schools to solar energy.

He announced that girl students have been provided with a van to solve their transport issue. Addressing the ceremony, the CM said that 75 per cent work of 35-km long Musakhel-Taunsa Road at the cost of Rs 2.75 billion has been completed. This vital link would improve road connectivity between Punjab and Balochistan, he added.

The government has expanded the development process to the backward and remote areas, he said. The localities where the past rulers never set foot are enjoying the fruits of development today, he stated and announced developing quality education institutions in the tribal areas along with improving the healthcare facilities.

Usman Buzdar also attended a local gathering of notables and tribal elders and issued directions to the officers concerned on the applications of locals who brought their complaints into the notice of the CM. The destiny of all people of the province would be changed and they would not be deceived, he added.