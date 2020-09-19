‘Prime responsibility of police is to provide security to vulnerable’

SUKKUR: Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) Hyderabad Dr Jamil Ahmed has said all possible steps are being taken by police to control crime, while extensive operations are also being carried out against the criminals.

Addressing the police personnel during a visit to Shaheed Benazirabad Police Range, the AIGP Hyderabad said the police must ensure law and order and launch operations to eliminate criminals and mafias. He said the prime responsibility of the police was to provide security to the common and vulnerable citizens. Later, he also decorated the officials with promotion badges. DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh briefed Dr Jamil about the law and order situation as well as the measures taken for the welfare of the members of the police martyrs’ families.

Earlier, DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Mazar Nawaz Sheikh presided over a meeting to review the law and order situation in the district, ordered SSP Sanghar Usman Ghani Siddiqi, SSP Nawabshah Tanveer Hussain Tunio and SSP Naushahro Feroze, Altaf Hussain Leghari to ensure law and order situation in their respective districts. He also emphasised to restore the police writ, besides all kinds of help to the complainants in the registration of FIRs and swift action against accused.