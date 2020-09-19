Skips placed

close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2020

Lahore

Our Correspondent
September 19, 2020

The Albayrak Waste Management placed 100 additional containers in Shalimar Town, Ravi Town and China Scheme on Friday.Officials said Albayrak initiated the provision of additional waste containers on the occasion of Eidul Azha during which 100 containers have already been placed on Sundar Das Road, Zaman Park, Mall Road, Lytton Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Edgerton Road and Makkak Colony. They added that objectives of providing additional waste containers in the field were to address the issues and encourage the public to use them for garbage disposal.

