Asif Zakir replaces Ramiz Raja Jr in Sindh squad

LAHORE: Veteran first class batsman Asif Zakir has replaced Ramiz Raja Jr in Sindh’s squad for the 2020-21 domestic season.

The 33-year-old Raja Jr pulled out of the domestic season in order to play club cricket in the United States.

Zakir, a Karachi-born cricketer, played for Balochistan last season.

Zakir, now 37, was a standout performer in domestic circuit for a long time and top-scored in the Quaid-e-Azam Tropy in the 2015-16 season.

In 2017, Zakir was also part of Pakistan’s ODI squad that toured the West Indies but did not get a game.