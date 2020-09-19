Broken promises

The government has recently announced the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project without any major headway in the already announced government housing schemes. It is widely known that the underground water level in Lahore has sharply decreased because of an increase in the city’s population. We cannot say for sure whether this project will be beneficial for the city’s residents.

Imran Khan’s promises of providing jobs and houses and reducing poverty remain unfulfilled to date. The announcement of a new project will not control the rising problems of the country. The PTI has been in power for over two years and hasn’t fulfilled even one promise it made before the elections. If Imran Khan doesn’t focus on bringing the change he promised, Naya Pakistan will remain associated with abysmal poverty, unemployment and a high rate of crime.

Azfar Siddiqui

Karachi