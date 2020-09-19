Bilawal invites Nawaz to attend APC virtually

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman on Friday said he spoke to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over the phone and invited the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo to virtually attend the opposition’s All-Parties Conference (APC) on Sunday.

In a tweet, the PPP chairman said: “Just spoke to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. Enquired about his health. Also invited him to virtually attend opposition APC, hosted by PPP, on 20th September.” The opposition’s All-Parties Conference was decided to be held on September 20, which the PPP is hosting at Zardari House in Islamabad. In a press conference two weeks ago, JUI-F’s Akram Durrani said the APC would decide on the future plan of action as the opposition leaders had already made up their minds on numerous issues the country facing currently. “The APC will decide whether there will be a new election or an in-house change.”—News Desk