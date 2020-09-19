FDI surges 40pc in first two months

ISLAMABAD: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Pakistan has witnessed an increase of 39.9 per cent during the first two months of the current fiscal year compared to the same period last year.

FDI during July-August (2020-21) was recorded at $226.7 million against a direct investment of $162 million during July-August (2019-20), showing growth of 39.9 per cent, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday.

In absolute terms, FDI into the country increased by $64.7 million during the first two months compared to last year, the SBP data revealed. On a year-on-year basis, direct investment increased by 23.5 per cent to $112.3 million during August 2020 as compared to the investments of $90.9 million in the same month of 2019. Portfolio investment into the country increased to $76.3 million during July-August (2020-21) against investments of $36.3 million during the corresponding period of last year. Portfolio investments increased from $2.4 million in August 2019 to $3.1 million in August 2020, it added.