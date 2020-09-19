Man killed in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR: One person died and a passer-by was wounded when two groups exchanged fire in Kaga Wala area on Friday.

A police official said one Ibrar was killed and a passer-by Hashim Ali was wounded in the exchange of fire. The two groups have been involved in a blood feud for the last many years. A number of people have been killed from both sides in the enmity that started over a small piece of land. The local jirgas and police have failed to bring an end to the years-long feud that has spread terror in the area for the last many years.