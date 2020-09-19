



ISLAMABAD: The government Friday launched the sixth consecutive Tax Directory of Parliamentarians for Tax Year 2018, disclosing that former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi clinched the top position by paying highest tax of Rs241,329,362 as individual taxpayer and Rs769,169 as Association of Person (AOP) among all MNAs.

Advisor to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Chairman FBR Javed Ghani launched the Tax Directory here. Prime Minister Imran Khan paid just Rs282,449 tax in 2018.

PML-N stalwart and opposition leader Mian Shahbaz Sharif paid Rs9,730,545 tax, and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari Rs2,891,455. Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, and Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan’s son MNA Mansoor Hayat Khan did not pay any tax.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah paid Rs1,022,184 tax as individual taxpayer and Rs6,354,761 as AOP, CM Balochistan Jam Kamal paid Rs4,808,948 tax and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Rs235,982. Hafeez Shaikh said 90 senators and 311 parliamentarians had paid Rs80 crore tax, while the provincial assembly members paid Rs340 million tax.

MPs Tax Directory 2018 launched: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi top tax payer, CM Usman Buzdar, Faisal Vawda paid none

Shaikh said the people of Pakistan wanted to know about the tax contribution made by their representatives so the Tax Directory for 2018 was launched. According to the FBR analysis done for Tax Year 2018, there were a total of 2.8 million tax returns out of which the share of companiesfor return filing was 1.56 percent, 2.26 percent share of AOPs, 54.06 percent share by non-salaried individuals and 42.12 percent share by salaried individuals.

Pakistan had started launching Tax Directory for Parliamentarians and General Tax Directory in 2013 and this was the sixth consecutive Tax Directory for year 2018.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid Rs294,117 tax, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Rs8,705,368, Federal Minister for Information Syed Shibli Faraz Rs367,460, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Rs183,900, Zain Hussain Qureshi no tax, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Rs1,698,651 as individual tax payer and Rs75,000 as AOP, Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak Rs1,826,899, Federal Minister Sheharyar Afridi Rs183,900, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Rs3,506,009 as AOP, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood Rs231,730, Ali Nawaz Awan Rs228,342, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar Rs5,346,342, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Rs1,046,669, Federal Minister for Railways Shaikh Rasheed Rs579,011, Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar Rs22,445 as individual taxpayer and Rs59,421,700 as AOP, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtyar Rs624,292, Federal Minister for Food Security Fakhar Imam Rs5,212,137, Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammad Mian Soomro Rs38,022, Dr Fehmida Mirza Rs187,052, Federal Minister for Shipping Rs896,191, Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin ul Haq Rs66,749.

Khawaja Saad Rafique paid Rs2,949,200 tax, Ahsan Iqbal Rs357,100, Mohsin Dawar paid no tax, Sadaqat Ali Khan Rs32,776 as individual tax payer and Rs198,136 as AOP, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf Rs267,380, Shaikh Rashid Shafique Rs3,320,006 as AOP, Ch Farrukh Altaf Rs622,745, Moonis Elahi Rs5,168,918, former federal minister Khawaja Asif Rs4,371,129, Khurram Dastgir Khan Rs316,933, Amjad Ali Khan Rs1,024,119, Qaiser Sheikh Rs784,214, Riaz Fatyana Rs11,000, Ghulam Bibi Barwana Rs183,900, Javed Latif Rs1,83,900, Pervez Malik Rs1,197,012, Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai Rs84,500, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo Rs203,795, Aftab Shahban Mirani Rs294,600, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah Rs305,100, Dr Nafisa Shah Rs321,651, Ms Shazia Marri Rs183,900, Syed Naveed Qamar Rs208,689, Abdul Qadir Patel Rs4,792, Khalid Maqbool Rs183,900, Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem Rs35,135,459, Senator Talha Mehmood Rs29,210,399, Saleem Mandiwalla Rs1,591,722, Senator Mohsin Aziz Rs1,194,345 as individual taxpayer and Rs36,000 as AOP, Senator Faisal Javed paid no tax, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed Rs203,623, Senator Siraj ul Haq Rs216,800, Senator Dilawar Khan Rs1,438,272, Senator Azam Khan Swati Rs590,916, Senator Nauman Khan Wazir Rs752,994, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Rs4,122,351, Senator Farooq Hamid Naek Rs6,471,461 and Senator Sherry Rahman Rs1,512,622.