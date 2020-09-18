SHC issues contempt of court notices to DIG, SSPs

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court issued notices to police officers on Thursday in a ‘contempt of court’ petition filed by a local journalist.

Acting on a petition filed by a local journalist of Khairpur Ajeeb Lakho, the SHC issued notices and directed former DIG Sukkur, SSP Sukkur Irfan Samon and SSP Khairpur Saud Amir Magsi and other police officials to appear before the court in person or through lawyers, on October 2, 2020, to defend registeration of cases against a journalist and his family members, despite the restrictions of the Sindh High Court.

On August 5, 2020, the Gambat Police of district Khairpur registered three attempt to murder cases against local journalist of Khairpur Ajeeb Lakho, associated with an Urdu daily, and his brothers. The cases were registered for allegedly attacking Abdullah Chachar, an employee of the Sindh Health department. Two separate cases of keeping illegal weapons were also registered against them.

Earlier in July 2020, a case of dacoity was also registered at the Pano Aqil Police Station, Sukkur, against the same Lakho. The SHC on July 25, 2019 had restrained the police authorities from registering any case against journalist Ajeeb Lakho without the prior permission of the SHC. Citing the directions of the Sindh High Court, Lakho filed a fresh petition of contempt of court against the police officers.

But despite the court orders, a case of kidnapping for ransom was also registered in October 2019 at the Kacho-Keti Police Station of district Kandhkot-Kashmore against journalists Lakho, Imdad Phulpoto, Bureau Chief of Abtak TV Sukkur, despite the same restraining order of High Court.

Cases of terrorism, kidnapping, possession of narcotics have been registered against over 50 journalists in various parts of Sindh, especially in Sukkur region. Anti-terrorism cases have also been registered against them.