Rashid lays foundation of new block of IIMCT Railway Hospital

Rawalpindi : Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid Ahmad while appreciating the facilities at Islamic international medical college trust railway general hospital has offered the Islamic International Medical College Trust (IIMCT) to run the railway hospitals in Lahore, Karachi, Multan and other parts of the country on public private partnership.

He said, in order to better facilitate, railway employees and their children railway’s hospital and educational institutions will be handed to private sector step wise. Sheikh Rashid expressed his thoughts when he was laying the foundation of department of emergency of Islamic international medical college trust railway general hospital. This project would cost Rs400 million and this cost would be borne by Islamic International Medical College Trust.

Federal parliamentary secretary for narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Additional Secretary Railway Arif Nawaz, G.M Railway Shahid Aziz, Divisional Superintendent Railway Syed Munnawar Shah, Executive Director IIMCT engineer Asad Ullah Khan, managing trustee and chancellor Hassan Khan, Principal of Ripha Medical College General (r) Azhar Rasheed, director operations Col (r) Saif Ullah, chief M.S Brig. (r) Waseem. DMS doctor Arbaz, vice principal doctor Umar and other prominent personalities were also present on the occasion. Divisional Superintendent Railway Syed Munnawar Shah said, this day is very special especially for the employees of the railway and their families.

He further said, Sheikh Rashid in his previous tenure also inaugurated the 16 beds emergency, children emergency and different types of operation theaters. Because of Sheikh Rashid’s personal interest railway hospital Rawalpindi has become state of the art hospital. This will be the first railway hospital where modern C.T scan facility will also be available very soon. Executive director IIMCT on this occasion said, IIMCT has running this railway hospital from 22 years on public private partnership.

During this period this hospital has been renovated many times, 350 beds were added, operation theaters were updated on modern scale, new washrooms were build, COVID-19 and Dengue wards were also build and awareness campaigns were also run for the prevention of infectious diseases. He further said, previous year delegation of IIMCT met with federal minister Sheikh Rashid and prepared the plan to upgrade this hospital on modern lines. With the cost of Rs400 million this up gradation project will be completed in two stages. This cost will be borne by IIMCT. Sheikh Rashid congratulated the IIMCT for running this hospital for 22 years and offered them to run other railway hospitals as well on public private partnership.

Sheikh Rashid said, in past, Rawalpindi was known for wickedness, hostility and gambling but, now, it is known for quality education and health system. He said, mother child hospital which will bear the cost of 6 billion is near completion. He said, Railway University near railway carriage factory and nursing hospital in Saddar will also be built. Deputy M.S IIMST doctor Arbaz thanked the federal minister for his presence in the ceremony.