PRCS coordinators part of 4-tier strategy to ensure transparency

ISLAMABAD: To ensure transparency in distribution of relief items among the deserving segments of the society across the country and to avoid any single-handed or unfair distribution, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has adopted a four-tier strategy, said the spokesman in a statement on Wednesday.

The four-tier strategy included the PRCS National Headquarters, district branch, district administration and appointment of district coordinators as the fourth tier purely on merit and rising above political or any other affiliations, said the spokesman. As part of the strategy, the assessment, identification and selection of beneficiaries is made by taking on board all the aforementioned tiers in a transparent manner so as to benefit the most vulnerable. This was done after some reports reached the PRCS NHQ about malpractices by some provincial branches, particularly the PRCS Punjab Branch and some district branches, wherein people had complained about irregularities in the relief distribution process. It is important to mention here that coordinators are working in voluntary capacity and are not entitled to salary, perks or any other benefits by the PRCS. They are purely appointed on merit amongst those who have experience of working in any humanitarian organizations.

The job of coordinators is not to make lists of beneficiaries but to coordinate between tiers who will develop the lists of beneficiaries and we reject outright the news published in a press section. In Punjab, the list of beneficiaries was prepared by community notables, including the Governor Punjab, and it was categorically conveyed to the Punjab Branch that a four-tier policy must be adopted to ensure transparency. However, reluctance was shown by the Punjab branch, as they wanted to adopt the old procedure in which the selection of beneficiary was made single-handedly by the branch.

To augment the government’s efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) also set up a special Muhafiz Force, whose volunteers were registered through a mobile application from across the country. The PRCS has signed MoUs with different humanitarian organizations and educational institutions to engage and share volunteers to carry out relief operations.

It merits a mention that PRCS has reached over 96,000 households through its volunteers to mitigate the suffering of vulnerable communities and this initiative was highly praised at the national and international level.

It is worth mentioning that PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq is rendering his services without any monetary benefits. He doesn’t draw any salary or other perks and privileges from the organization and bears all expenses related to himself from his own pocket including fuel and transport.

It is once again reiterated that PRCS is a humanitarian organization which is committed to the cause of humanity without any discrimination on the basis of class, colour, creed or political affiliations.