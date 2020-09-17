India losing credibility at international forums: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that India is losing its "credibility on international forums" because of its aggressive posturing in the region, reported state-run radio. In a statement, Qureshi said India's objection to Pakistan's political map at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) meeting of national security advisers was rejected. He added that it was an "embarrassment" for India. "Russia, being the host of the meeting, did not accept India's perspective," said Qureshi, adding that New Delhi violated the SCO rules by raising a bilateral issue at the platform.