Protective kits given away to traffic police

Islamabad: Officials of the law-enforcement agencies, whose duties bring them in close and frequent contact with people, are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

To mitigate that risk, the Hashoo Foundation has handed over protective kits, comprising KN-95 masks, soaps and water flasks, to Islamabad's traffic police.

Also, canopy umbrellas were handed over to the traffic police not only to ensure their safety from the novel coronavirus but also from harsh weather.

The kit handover ceremony was held at traffic police SSP Farrukh Rasheed’s office. Mr Farrukh thanked the Hashoo Foundation and Hashoo Group for helping the law- enforcement agencies overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic. He said the ITP were committed to serving the people and helping them stay safe during the pandemic. The Hashoo Foundation recently donated personal protective equipment to the Federal Investigation Agency as well.