Three gamblers held

Rawalpindi : Police on Wednesday arrested three gamblers and recovered bet money Rs4,800 from their possession, informed police spokesman here.

Rata Amral police during course of action has arrested three gamblers identified as Javed Khan, Muhammad Nazakat and Usman.

SP (Potohar) Syed Ali appreciated the performance of Rata Amral Police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements adding that no one would be allowed to carry illegal activity.

Meanwhile, Ratta Amral police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two bike lifters and managed to recover seven stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police in their crackdown against criminal elements, managed to net two bike lifters namely Fayyaz alias Fazi and Haider Ali and recovered seven stolen motorcycles and cash Rs71,000 from their possession.

He informed that a Police team constituted under the supervision of SDPO City on the directives of SP (Rawal) conducted raids and nabbed the bike lifters.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the bike lifters would also be sent behind the bars following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal Division lauded endeavour of Ratta Amral police for netting the bike lifters.

Rawalpindi police, in a crackdown against anti-social elements, claimed to have arrested two drug pushers and a bootlegger besides recovering 3.380 kg chars and 100 bottles of liquor from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to police, Kalar Syedan police team under the supervision of SHO, conducted a raid and arrested Imran Masih with 100 bottles of liquor.

Kalar Syedan police, in another raid, managed to arrest a drug pusher, Gustasab and seized 2.180 kg chars from him. CPO appreciated the performance of police and directed the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities, the spokesman added.