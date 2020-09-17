Steps to prevent smog highlighted

LAHORE:In a proactive approach to fight smog, Punjab government has started its preparations well in time and all deputy commissioners were asked to ensure implementation of relevant SOPs.

In this regard, an online meeting under the chair of Chairman Judicial Water and Environment Commission Justice (retd) Ali Akbar Qureshi was held here on Wednesday. Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, Provincial Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khurshid, Managing Director Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz and all deputy commissioners participated in the meeting.

Chairman Judicial Water and Environmental Commission while addressing the meeting said that arrangements should be made before the possible arrival of smog in Punjab. He said to prevent smog, crop residues should not be set on fire but destroyed by other means.

He directed the Environmental Protection Department to ensure use of zig-zag technology in brick kilns while industries and vehicles that increase air pollution will be fined.