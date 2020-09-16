All teaching, non-teaching staff to attend schools: minister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Tuesday clarified that though schools were reopening in a phased manner, all teaching and non-teaching staff would attend their respective schools. As in the first phase the schools resumed classes for grade-9 till grade-12 the teachers of primary and elementary classes did not show up in some schools across Punjab. In a social media post, Dr Murad Raas posted a notification of School Education Department (SED) Punjab about mandatory attendance of teaching and administrative/ministerial staff.