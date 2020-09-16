close
Wed Sep 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 16, 2020

All teaching, non-teaching staff to attend schools: minister

Lahore

 
September 16, 2020

Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Tuesday clarified that though schools were reopening in a phased manner, all teaching and non-teaching staff would attend their respective schools. As in the first phase the schools resumed classes for grade-9 till grade-12 the teachers of primary and elementary classes did not show up in some schools across Punjab. In a social media post, Dr Murad Raas posted a notification of School Education Department (SED) Punjab about mandatory attendance of teaching and administrative/ministerial staff.

Latest News

More From Lahore