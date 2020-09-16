All teaching, non-teaching staff to attend schools: minister

Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas on Tuesday clarified that though schools were reopening in a phased manner, all teaching and non-teaching staff would attend their respective schools. As in the first phase the schools resumed classes for grade-9 till grade-12 the teachers of primary and elementary classes did not show up in some schools across Punjab. In a social media post, Dr Murad Raas posted a notification of School Education Department (SED) Punjab about mandatory attendance of teaching and administrative/ministerial staff.