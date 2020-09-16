It is extremely important for Pakistanis to realise that the coronavirus hasn’t gone away. The number of positive cases is increasing on a daily basis. The people’s careless attitude shows that they are not taking the virus seriously. Only a few people are seen following SOPs. It was good to know that education institutions were allowed to open on the strict condition that both students and teachers will wear masks. All of us should follow SOPs religiously.

Barkatullah

Turbat