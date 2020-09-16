Road maintenance

The recently built Chakdara-Fatehpur section of Highway N-95 is vulnerable to the overloaded heavy trucks that carry huge boulders of marble. These trucks enter the Swat valley from Buner via the Barikot tehsil.

The relevant authorities are requested to look into this matter and ensure that the heavy traffic doesn’t damage the road. We can already see cracks on the road. This section of the road has made it easier for residents of Swat to travel for leisure or business activities. The authorities must ensure the proper maintenance of the road.

Nauman Khan

Swat