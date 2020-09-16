Tax return

Many people find it difficult to file income tax returns. Unlike businesses, individuals don’t have accountants who can keep a complete record of income and expenses every month. It is a main reason for a low number of tax filers.

A good way to ensure that individuals pay taxes is by giving the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) the authority to collect taxes. The people will visit the bank, fill in the form, and pay the tax. They will enter their CNIC number so that they can be added in the list of tax filers. The bank will transfer the tax collected to the FBR.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi