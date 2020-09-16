Elite Ice Hockey season put off

LONDON: The Elite Ice Hockey League have confirmed the suspension of the 2020-21 season.

It had been planned to begin the campaign on December 5 but with the coronavirus pandemic still prohibiting spectators into sporting events, the 10 teams unanimously agreed it cannot go ahead. League chairman Tony Smith said: “We are looking into the possibility of some form of top level ice hockey in the UK potentially taking place in early 2021.

“This could start in late January or early February and go through into late June but may not include all teams and again this is dependent on crowds being allowed back inside venues.”