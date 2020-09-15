Shahbaz Sharif to lead PML-N team at APC

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has decided not to participate in the opposition parties All Parties Conference (APC). Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif along with a delegation will take part in the APC.

The PML-N has informed the PPP about participation of Shahbaz Sharif in the APC while other opposition parties have informed the PPP about their delegations. Opposition parties’ Rehbar Committee has announced to convene an APC on September 20 in Islamabad. PML-N’s seven-member delegation led by Shahbaz Sharif will participate in the APC. The delegation includes Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ayaz Sadiq and others.

Sources said a three-member delegation led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman will attend the APC. Amir Haider Hoti and Mian Iftikhar will participate in APC from ANP side. National Party delegation will comprise Dr Abdul Malik, Senator Mir Kabir and Ayub Malik.