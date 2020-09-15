Zalmay Khalilzad calls on COAS

ISLAMABAD: A delegation headed by US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.

Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, was also present during the meeting. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interest, regional security and ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting. The visiting dignitary greatly appreciated Pakistan's role in the ongoing peace process, and said that it could not have succeeded without Pakistan's sincere and unconditional support.

The COAS said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given clear vision regarding peace and connectivity in the region and all elements of national power are united towards making that vision a reality to ensure long-awaited peace, progress and prosperity in the region.