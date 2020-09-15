Schools staff to be trained for implementing SOPs

Rawalpindi:The master trainers would impart training to faculty members of the government schools to help them implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to provide corona-free environment to the students.

According to the District Health Authority, in first phase of the training programme the master trainers would impart training to faculty members of government schools including Government High School (Chungi 22), Government High School (Girja), Government High School (Public Academy), Government High School (Koh-e-Noor), Government High School (Tench Bhatta), Government High School (Dhama Syedan), Government Girls High School (Tench Bhatta), Government High School (Liaquat Mughal), Government Girls High School (Misrial) and Government Girls High School (Dhama Syedan).

The details showed that the District Health Authority acquired services of a specialist doctor that first provided training to a group of fifteen teachers that would now serve as master trainers.

The Punjab School Education Department (SED) has issued detailed SOPs that must be followed by the public and private sectors schools. The district monitoring teams would pay visits daily to schools to review whether proper arrangements have been made to implement SOPs in letter and spirit.

The provincial government has warned that if any educational institution is found not following SOPs and procedures, then action would be taken against it. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) carried out research and held a wide consultative process involving expert panels and think tanks in which the government looked at international and regional trends before deciding to re-open educational institutions.

According to an official circular issued by the provincial education department, the government would be forced to ‘take action’ whenever it is felt that the SOPs are not being followed at any educational institution.

The Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has also advised that the students or staff members with symptoms of respiratory infections should be isolated and advised to stay at home until cured; wearing of face mask/covering during the lectures and gathering should also be strictly followed.