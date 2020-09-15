PPP leader says PTI govt has failed to deliver

TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and former minister Rahimdad Khan on Monday said that his party would never compromise on the rights of the people and would soon launch a movement to get rid of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to a delegation led by Senator Ahmad Hassan Khan at the Hathian House here, the PPP leader said that external and internal policies of the incumbent government had failed as Pakistan stood isolated in the comity of nations. PPP leaders Faizul Hassan and Amir Zaman Khan were also present on the occasion. They discussed various political issues, including steps to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and keep close liaison with the people.

“The country and the nation had been mortgaged with the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and others by the PTI government during the last two years,” Rahimdad said, adding that people were yearning for two times meal owing to the prevailing price-hike and unemployment. He also criticised the government for unbridled price-hike, Pakistani currency depreciation against the dollar and inaugurating incomplete projects.

The PPP leader said the PTI government had nothing to do with the issues of the common man as it had no clear agenda and a line of action. “We will mobilize masses from Karachi to Chitral to get rid of the incumbent government,” Rahimdad said, adding that they were launching a movement to pack the government soon. He also condemned the motorway gang-rape incident and said that the government had failed to provide protection to the people.