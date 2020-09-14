Online theory sessions of PFF C License Coaching Course end

KARACHI: The online theory sessions of the PFF C License Coaching Course for Karachi and Lahore ended on Sunday.

The course, conducted by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Technical Director Daniel Limones, was attended by 60 participants from both cities. In the theory sessions, Limones was assisted by Mohsin-ul-Hasnain and Arshad-ul-Haq, a FIFA referee, who lectured on the laws of the game. The practical part of the course for the Lahore participants will be held at Punjab Stadium from September 17 to 20. The participants from Karachi will have to report for the practical sessions from September 24 to 27. “The C License course is being conducted here after five years and is one of the initial steps by the PFF towards the development of coach education in Pakistan,” PFF NC claimed.

“Now we are excited to hit the field in these coming two weeks, both in Lahore and in Karachi and meet personally these aspiring coaches,” Limones said.