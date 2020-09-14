Second building collapse in a week kills 2 in Karachi

By News Desk

KARACHI: At least two people died and a dozen others were injured on Sunday when a building collapsed in Karachi, the second building collapse to have occurred in the metropolis in a week.

The building collapsed in the city’s Lyari area. Police officials said rescue efforts were under way. Rangers personnel also joined the rescue operation, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers. The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital and Lyari General Hospital, where the condition of several of them is said to be critical.

The Rangers cordoned off the entire locality as another building was also said to have suffered damage.

Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput and Deputy Commissioner for the South district, Irshad Ahmed visited the site, with the former saying action against illegal and decrepit buildings would be taken immediately and evacuees provided with assistance.

Ahmed, on the other hand, said the building had been evacuated multiple times but the residents kept returning.