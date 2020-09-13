PML to split into â€˜Nâ€™ and â€˜Sâ€™ groups by Dec: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would be divided into two factions by December this year.

Talking to the media at the Railways headquarters here, he predicted that the PML-Shahbaz would part ways with the PML-Nawaz by the year-end. The PML-S would be a party of stone-carvers, while the PML-N would consist of stones-throwers, he added in his typical cryptic style.

He sarcastically said that London was becoming a hub of fugitives, as people being declared absconders by the courts of law take refuge in the UK capital. He said that Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Suleman Shahbaz, Ali Imran, Hussain Nawaz and Altaf Hussain had taken refuge in London. About the PML-N supremo, the minister said that now even courts were raising questions about the illness of Nawaz Sharif. They were saying how it was possible that a person with serious diseases was not admitted to any hospital, Sh Rashid said. He said Shahbaz Sharif was simply repenting his decision of coming back to the country.

The railwaysâ€™ minister also strongly condemned the Motorway rape incident and said that CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh made an irresponsible statement. Responding to PML-N leader Rana Sanaullahâ€™s allegation, Sh Rashid said Asad Umar should not be associated with the CCPO. The minister said whatever the chief justice of Pakistan said about the responsibilities of the police was absolutely right. To a question, he said the issues of sugar and flour were mishandled. The minister said that Karachi was being turned into the mini headquarters of the Pakistan Railways. Senior officials would be deputed in Karachi also so that they could be made part of the operational system. The minister said several steps were being taken for improvement in the Railways and it was decided to reduce the fare of Air-Conditioned Business class by 10 per cent, and that of A/C Standard class by 5 per cent. He announced that dinning cars with the trains were being restored from Monday, adding that they were removed due to coronavirus. He said that the schedule of the trains would also be improved soon. The minister said that heavy rains had flooded Karachi and other areas of Sindh badly affecting the train schedule.

He said the Railways would enhance revenue by making cargo services better. Soon transportation of wheat and sugar would be carried out by the Railways across the country, he added. Shipments would be delivered at customersâ€™ doorsteps by cargo service of the Pakistan Railways. The minister said tenders for the Mainline-1 (ML-1) would be invited on Sept 20. The publicity of the ML-1 would start soon. It would be a game-changer initiative of Imran Khanâ€™s government, added Sheikh Rashid. He said that arrears of pensioners would be cleared now, instead of giving money to the contractors.

Agencies add: The Railways minister said that joining of hands by the federal and the Sindh governments for the betterment of Karachi was a good omen for Karachiites.