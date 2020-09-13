Sania Nishter visits Ehsaas projects in Multan, Rajanpur

ISLAMABAD: As disbursements of Ehsaas Emergency Cash draw close to the conclusion throughout the country by September 15, 2020, SAPM Dr Sania Nishter visited Ehsaas Emergency Cash distribution point at Aligarh Model School and College in Multan to gain insights from the field, says a press release on Saturday.

In the campsite, biometrically enabled payments were being made to eligible beneficiaries through several booths operated by authorised retail agents of our partnering bank. Dr Nishter spoke to several beneficiaries who had come to withdraw emergency cash, listened to their problems and issued instructions to Ehsaas team to facilitate easy payments at the earliest.

To-date, Ehsaas has distributed emergency cash worth Rs178.512 billion among 14.767 million deserving families whose livelihoods were affected by COVID-19 induced restrictions. This amount has been disbursed among the labour class.

“Although Ehsaas Emergency Cash is closing on Sep 30, 2020 but there are many other social protection and poverty alleviation programmes running nationwide under Ehsaas including Kafaalat, Langars, undergraduate scholarships, Amdan, interest free loans and many others for the deserving,” she said.