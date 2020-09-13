World’s largest digital camera snaps first 3200MP photo

SANTIAGO: The size of the images are such that it would take 378 4K ultra-high definition TV screens to display one picture in full size, foreign media reported.

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park took the first 3200-megapixel digital photos, the largest ever taken in a single shot. The size of the images is such that it would take 378 4K ultra-high definition TV screens to display one picture in full size. The resolution is so high that a person could see a golf ball from 15 miles away.

The large-sized ultra-high resolution pictures could be captured due to 189 individual sensors spread over a two-foot wide focal plane that dwarfs a standard camera’s 1.4-inch-wide imaging sensor. Each of the sensors bring 16 megapixels to the table – about the same number as the imaging sensors of most modern digital cameras.

The camera will be installed at Rubin Observatory in Chile, where it will produce panoramic images of the complete Southern sky – one panorama every few nights for 10 years.