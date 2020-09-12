Man dies in roof collapse

LAHORE:A 40-year-old man died when the roof of a house collapsed in the Shahdara area on Friday.

The deceased, yet to be identified, lived in Barkat Town, Shahdara. Rescuers removed his body from the debris. The body was removed to morgue. Two injured in roof collapse: Two people were injured when the roof of a room collapsed at Butt Chowk, Bara Sanda, on Friday. Rescuers rushed to the scene and pulled out two survivors from the debris. The condition of both victims was stated to be stable.

Victims: The Punjab Emergency Service Friday held events in memory of victims of fires of Baldia Town, Karachi, and Bund Road factory, Lahore. As many as 314 people had lost their lives in fire incidents occurred on September 11, 2012. Sept 11 is also a tragic day for Emergency Services internationally as on this day in New York over 400 fire rescuers and paramedics had lost their lives while trying to save the lives of victims trapped in the Twin Towers of New York.

Rescue 1122 held special events at Emergency Services Academy and all districts of Punjab in remembrance of the victims of fires in Lahore, Karachi as well as New York.

One minute silence was observed and special prayers were offered for departed souls of the victims.