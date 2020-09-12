Those creating chaos not loyal to nation: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest with him.

Talking on the occasion, the CM maintained that those trying to create chaos and anarchy are not loyal to the nation. The critics have always been disappointed and those engaged in the politics of anarchy will never be successful, he said. These elements are enemies of development in the province while the nation has full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government burnt the midnight oil to solve public problems, he said.

Lahore Qalandars’ CEO: Lahore Qalandars’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Atif called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday to discuss the matters about promotion of different sports, including cricket.

The CM said that Lahore Qalandars had done a lot for promotion of cricket and added that he fully supported the talent hunt programme of Lahore Qalandars, said a handout. The youths of South Punjab would be provided with sports facilities as the southern part of the province has tremendous talent and private promoters would also be encouraged, he said and added that there was a need to devolve talent hunt programme at the grassroots level. Rana Atif apprised the CM of the details of talent hunt programme.

Quaid: Usman Buzdar has said that founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a man of principles, courageous statesman and a fair-minded personality. In a message issued here on Friday, he said the establishment of a peaceful society based on the golden principles of justice, tolerance and brotherhood was the mission of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving to materialise this dream of the founding father and Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard in this regard. He said that the dream of a welfare state of Pakistan, envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam, would be materialised under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide socio-economic justice to all citizens.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan could get rid of all the crises by following the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam, adding "We would have to utilise all our energies to make Pakistan great and strong.” The best way to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was to promote national unity by setting aside all our temporal interests," the CM concluded.

report: Usman Buzdar Friday sought a report from the Dera Ghazi Khan regional police officer (RPO) on an alleged incident of woman molestation in Taunsa.

He ordered police for immediate arrest of the accused. He assured the affected family that justice would be done to them at every cost.

Cabinet meeting on 14th

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called the 35th cabinet meeting on Sept 14 at his office to ponder over a 28-point agenda. Ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and others will attend the meeting.